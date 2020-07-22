Xeni Gwet’in is one of six communities receiving destination development funding from the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association due to provincial funding. (Chief Jimmy Lulua photo)

Six projects selected for tourism destination development funding in CCCTA region

Overall purpose of one-time funding to elevate tourism opportunities

Six communities within the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) area have been selected for tourism destination development funding.

Through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, $200,000 in one-time funding will be granted to elevate tourism opportunities.

The projects chosen are in rural communities affected by indefinite and permanent mill closures and communities experiencing economic challenges due to downturns in the natural resources sectors.

“Tourism is one of the key economic sectors in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast,” said CCCTA board chair Andre Kuerbis in a news statement. “We appreciate the investment by the province in sustainable tourism projects that will lead to long-term employment in our region.”

Read more: New MOU between CCCTA and ITBC to nurture Indigenous tourism

Projects receiving funding include the City of Williams Lake for mountain biking infrastructure upgrades, the Lillooet Tribal Council for a cultural centre feasibility study and Xeni Gwet’in to create new cultural experiences and build tourism capacity.

Funding to Island Mountain Arts in Wells will support infrastructure upgrades to support accessible accommodation, go toward planning at the City of Quesnel for an RV Park including concepts and environmental services and the Village of Clinton for upgrades to a historic walking tour.

“Investment in infrastructure and tourism experiences is critical to ensure the industry continues to grow in B.C.,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Infrastructure projects like these mean jobs for people in the region, benefits all in the community can enjoy, the attraction of future investment and the capacity to welcome more tourists in the future.”

Read more: New Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Resiliency Network formed to support survival of tourism


