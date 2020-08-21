Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

Interior Health (IH) is reporting six additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The total numbers of cases in the health authority is now at 417 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 17 cases active and in isolation in the region. No one is in hospital.

Within IH, the cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 remains steady at 166. Two are active and in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre is now at seven positive cases — all among staff who contracted the virus during a two-day off-site training session.

B.C. recorded 90 more COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total active cases to 824 as the province attempts to deal with unregulated gatherings and parties believed to be fuelling the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to be low, with 13 people in hospital and five in intensive care as of Aug. 21.

READ MORE: Penticton ICU patients moved to Kelowna amid Christie Mountain wildfire

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two-vehicle collision near McLeese Lake claims life of senior
Next story
B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Just Posted

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

Two-vehicle collision near McLeese Lake claims life of senior

The 84-year-old was driving north bound in a Honda CR-V when he crossed into the southbound lane

WLYSA hosting youth soccer camp next week, preparing for fall session

The camp takes place Aug. 24-28 at the Esler Soccer Fields

UPDATE: One driver arrested at scene, other critical after 100 Mile House highway crash

Police suspect drugs and alcohol a factor

Severe thunderstorm watch for Cariboo cities

Williams Lake and Quesnel are under a severe thunderstorm watch from Environment Canada

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Most Read