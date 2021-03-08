Six COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open in Cariboo Chilcotin

The Horsefly Community Hall will be the site of a mobile vaccine clinic March 19, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Chilcotin will be home to six COVID-19 vaccine clinics as part of 49 total clinics being opened throughout the Interior Health region.

Beginning Monday, March 8, seniors aged 90 and over, and Indigenous peoples aged 65 and over, could begin booking appointments by calling 1-877-740-7747. The call centre is open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Read More: B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Clinics opening in the Cariboo Chilcotin area include:

• 100 Mile House – South Cariboo Health Centre (555 D Cedar Ave.) – opening March 15, four days per week

• Alexis Creek – Alexis Creek Community Hall (2620 Stum Lake Rd.) – mobile clinic open March 24

• Big Lake Ranch – Big Lake Ranch Community Hall (4056 Lakeview Rd.) – mobile clinic open March 22

• Horsefly – Horsefly Community Hall (5772 Horsefly Rd.) – mobile clinic open March 19

• Tatla Lake – West Chilcotin Health Care Centre (16452 BC-20) – mobile clinic opening March 23, one day a week

• Williams Lake – Williams Lake Health Centre (540 Borland Ave.) – opening March 15, four days a week

READ MORE: 48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

A full list of clinics, which open beginning March 15, is listed here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

A staggered approach to register is being recommended to prevent long wait times and system overload, Interior Health said in a release.

• March 8, 2021: seniors born in or before 1931 (90-plus years) may call to book their vaccine appointment

• March 15, 2021: seniors born in or before 1936 (85-plus years) may call to book their vaccine appointment

• March 22, 2021: seniors born in or before 1941 (81-plus years) may call to book their vaccine appointment

For information on what to expect when you go to get vaccinated for COVID-19 visit www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/getting-a-vaccine.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter