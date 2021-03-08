The Horsefly Community Hall will be the site of a mobile vaccine clinic March 19, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Horsefly Community Hall will be the site of a mobile vaccine clinic March 19, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Six COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open in Cariboo Chilcotin

100 Mile, Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsefly, Williams Lake and Tatla Lake

The Cariboo Chilcotin will be home to six COVID-19 vaccine clinics as part of 49 total clinics being opened throughout the Interior Health region.

Beginning Monday, March 8, seniors aged 90 and over, and Indigenous peoples aged 65 and over, could begin booking appointments by calling 1-877-740-7747. The call centre is open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Read More: B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Clinics opening in the Cariboo Chilcotin area include:

• 100 Mile House – South Cariboo Health Centre (555 D Cedar Ave.) – opening March 15, four days per week

• Alexis Creek – Alexis Creek Community Hall (2620 Stum Lake Rd.) – mobile clinic open March 24

• Big Lake Ranch – Big Lake Ranch Community Hall (4056 Lakeview Rd.) – mobile clinic open March 22

• Horsefly – Horsefly Community Hall (5772 Horsefly Rd.) – mobile clinic open March 19

• Tatla Lake – West Chilcotin Health Care Centre (16452 BC-20) – mobile clinic opening March 23, one day a week

• Williams Lake – Williams Lake Health Centre (540 Borland Ave.) – opening March 15, four days a week

READ MORE: 48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

A full list of clinics, which open beginning March 15, is listed here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

A staggered approach to register is being recommended to prevent long wait times and system overload, Interior Health said in a release.

• March 8, 2021: seniors born in or before 1931 (90-plus years) may call to book their vaccine appointment

• March 15, 2021: seniors born in or before 1936 (85-plus years) may call to book their vaccine appointment

• March 22, 2021: seniors born in or before 1941 (81-plus years) may call to book their vaccine appointment

For information on what to expect when you go to get vaccinated for COVID-19 visit www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/getting-a-vaccine.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday
Next story
House fire destroys rural family home south of Williams Lake

Just Posted

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

The Fraser River is seen west of Williams Lake from Doc English Bluff Ecological Reserve. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Tsilhqot’in National Government appeals Gibraltar Mines’ permit to discharge into Fraser River

Permit amendments fail to adequately protect the environment and human health, says TNG

The Horsefly Community Hall will be the site of a mobile vaccine clinic March 19, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Six COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open in Cariboo Chilcotin

100 Mile, Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsefly, Williams Lake and Tatla Lake

A Williams Lake area family living on Knife Creek Road lost everything to a house fire on Wednesday, March 3. (Photo submitted)
House fire destroys rural family home south of Williams Lake

The Macdonalds built their home on Knife Creek Road about 30 years ago

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Public input sought for B.C.’s police act review

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home includes fully vaccinated seniors: Henry

Two staff and 10 residents tested positive at Cottonwoods Care Centre

Excerpts from a conversation between Bria Fisher and the fake truLOCAL job. Fisher had signed a job agreement and was prepared to start work for what she thought was truLOCAL before she learned it was a scam. (Contributed)
B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

Bria Fisher was hired by what she thought was a Canadian company, only to be out thousands

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complaints about that condo

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

Most Read