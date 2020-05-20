Single vehicle incident claims life of Quesnel resident on May long weekend

Accident ocurred on private property on Clouston Road near Quesnel

A 33-year-old Quesnel man is dead after a single vehicle car crash near Ten Mile Lake near Quesnel, B.C.

On Sunday, May 17, 2020 at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Quesnel RCMP responded to a single vehicle incident on a private property on Clouston Road near Quesnel.

RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen noted the driver lost control of the Hyundai Accent vehicle and struck a tree.

“The passenger of the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Weseen.

The name of the driver is not being released and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

