Single-vehicle incident claims life of Bridge Lake man

Police still investigating cause of the crash

A 63-year-old Bridge Lake man has died following a single-vehicle traffic incident on Highway 24 Monday night.

100 Mile RCMP said at about 6:33 p.m. Monday a truck heading eastbound on Highway 24 – about five kilometres from the Highway 97 turnoff – had unexpectedly gone off road, left across the incoming lane, and into the ditch with speed, causing the vehicle to roll. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. A traffic reconstructionist attended the scene to assist the investigation, along with the BC Coroner’s Service. A vehicle inspection is being completed.

The highway was closed in both directions for about six hours.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the 100 Mile House RCMP offers their condolences to the family of the driver.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House