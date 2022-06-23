Single vehicle crash south of 150 Mile House

Drivers in the area are advised to watch for emergency responders

Emergency responders were en route to a single vehicle crash near Amarillo Road south of Williams Lake Thursday afternoon (June 23).

RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, and search and rescue were en route as of 12:45 p.m.

A passerby heading north saw the vehicle in the ditch far below the road and said one person was sitting near a vehicle which had left the road.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved and there were no other persons visible in the vehicle according to the witness.

The highway was still open at last report.

Drivers heading along Highway 97 south of Williams Lake should watch for emergency personnel in the area and slow down.

Anyone with information can contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

car crashCaribooHighway 97Williams Lake