Single vehicle crash near Williams Lake causes injury, power outage for much of Chilcotin

Residents are out of power from just west of Williams Lake to Kleena Kleene

Power remains out to more than 1,200 BC Hydro customers west of Williams Lake following a single vehicle motor vehicle incident early Monday morning (Jan. 17).

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the injury crash occurred along Highway 20 and was attended by RCMP, EHS, Williams Lake Fire Department and BC Hydro workers. A BC Hydro crew remains on scene to replace a broken power pole Monday.

The incident occurred just west of Bond Lake Road near the city, at approximately 2:16 a.m.

Power to 1,251 customers from just west of Williams Lake to Kleena Kleene is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m., notes the BC Hydro website.

Byron said roads are very icy and motorists should use caution when driving.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake