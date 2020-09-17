A broken power pole leans over Westridge Drive Thursday evening Sept. 17. (Angie Mindus photo)

Single vehicle crash closes portion of Westridge Drive Thursday night

The crash broke a power pole

A section of busy Westridge Drive was blocked off from traffic Thursday night, Sept. 17 after a truck hit a power pole.

Williams Lake RCMP rerouted motorists onto Eagle Crescent to access the residential after the incident, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. near Ridgeview Place.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and BC Hydro were also on scene to secure the area where the power pole was leaning precariously over the street until BC Hydro crews arrive to secure the pole.

Williams Lake RCMP blocked off a section of Westridge Drive Thursday evening, Sept. 17, 2020 after a single vehicle crash broke a power pole. (Angie Mindus photo)

