Single vehicle crash closes portion of Westridge Drive Thursday night

A section of busy Westridge Drive was blocked off from traffic Thursday night, Sept. 17 after a truck hit a power pole.

Williams Lake RCMP rerouted motorists onto Eagle Crescent to access the residential after the incident, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. near Ridgeview Place.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and BC Hydro were also on scene to secure the area where the power pole was leaning precariously over the street until BC Hydro crews arrive to secure the pole.

