Single vehicle collision at Two Mile Flats in Quesnel sends one to hospital

Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor

One person was taken to hospital following a single vehicle collision Friday evening, July 17 at Two Mile Flat. (Karen Powell photo)

Quesnel RCMP are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a single vehicle collision involving a motorhome Friday night, July 17 in the city.

RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen confirmed Saturday that emergency crews responded to the collision in the area of Two Mile Flat Friday at about 8:30 p.m. where a motorhome went off road right and struck a light standard before coming to rest in the ditch about 90 feet away.

The driver and lone occupant taken to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Weseen said.

The police investigation into the matter continues.

