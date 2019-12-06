A vehicle incident near Alexandria, south of Quesnel, has slowed traffic to single-lane alternating. Google maps image

Single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 97 at Alexandria

A vehicle incident has closed one lane of Highway 97 Dec. 6

Northbound travellers should expect slow going on the road this morning (Dec. 6), after a vehicle incident has closed one lane of Highway 97 between Moffat Lake Road and Alexandria Ferry North Road, around 43km south of Quesnel.

DriveBC reports single-lane alternating traffic due to the incident, with no detour available.

The North Cariboo Region is receiving snow this morning (Dec. 6) after Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region. According to the organization, a total of 10 cm of snow is expected in the region on Friday.

