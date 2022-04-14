Sinclar to reduce production capacity in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Prince George

Sinclar’s Premium Pellet plant in Vanderhoof continues to operate as normal. (Photo courtesy Premium Pellet Ltd.)

Starting April 25 all three operations will move from a five-day to a four-day work week

Sinclar Group Forest Products is temporarily reducing manufacturing output at its sawmill operations in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Prince George, the company announced Thursday (April 14).

The capacity reductions will impact Sinclar’s sawmill operations at Lakeland Mills in Prince George, Nechako Lumber in Vanderhoof, and Apollo Forest Products in Fort St. James.

Starting April 25 all three operations will move from a five-day to a four-day work week, the company said in a written statement.

Sinclar President Greg Stewart said the company has held off on making this decision for “as long as possible.”

He said the company is faced with “increasing uncertainty of fibre supply” amid challenges moving lumber due to supply chain issues.

RELATED: Canfor permanently reducing production capacity at Plateau sawmill in Vanderhoof

“As a third-generation, family-run company, operating in the Central Interior, the decision we’ve had to make today was incredibly hard,” Stewart said.

“Everyone who works for our company lives and works in these communities, and we are determined to get through this difficult period, and emerge stronger and more resilient.”

The Premium Pellet and Winton Homes operations will continue to run, as will the Prince George Downtown Renewable Energy System.

Company officials said they will “continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.”

RELATED: Vanderhoof wood pellet plant to double emissions with new expansion

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

michael.willcock@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook

Employmentforestry