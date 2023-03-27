Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

Only 2 small areas of the biodiversity rich area are currently protected by BC Parks

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)

The Simpcw First Nation has declared its plan to care for a biodiversity rich valley located between McBride and Valemount as an Indigenous protected area.

The Raush Valley falls on the traditional and unceded territory of the nation, . Two areas of the valley – one 1,279 hectares and the other 5,582 hectares – are protected by BC Parks, but Simpcw is promising to conserve a far larger area.

“The Raush is important to Símpcwemc historically and currently, and we will exercise our rights to control what happens in this valley. The area has had little resource development, and we intend to conserve it,” Kúkwpi7 (Chief) George Lampreau said in a statement issued Monday (March 27) where the nation declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area.

“The western approach to conservation bars Indigenous peoples from meaningful decision-making on our territories, preventing us from carrying out cultural practices and learning about our history – this is an extension of the colonial practice of removing Indigenous peoples from our land.”

The designation is one used by First Nations in Canada to independently initiate plans to protect the land and waters of a certain area. The designation doesn’t require provincial or federal approval, but does sometimes receive support.

Simpcw says it has obtained such support from government and industry partners, as well as neighbouring First Nations.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship for comment.

Unlike a provincial-led conservation designation, Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas involve the values of the involved First Nation. Simpcw says its declaration means stewarding the land, respecting the earth and making sure it is around for future generations.

