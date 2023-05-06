Simon Fraser University is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. Simon Fraser University has retained a Vancouver-based lawyer after concerns were raised by student-athletes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Simon Fraser University is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. Simon Fraser University has retained a Vancouver-based lawyer after concerns were raised by student-athletes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Simon Fraser University hires lawyer after student-athletes voice concerns

The university has hired Sarah Chamberlain, who works for the law firm Southern Butler Price

Simon Fraser University has retained a Vancouver-based lawyer after concerns were raised by student-athletes.

University spokesman Braden McMillan says in an emailed statement that the university has hired Sarah Chamberlain, who works for the law firm Southern Butler Price, and specializes in investigating sports-related matters.

McMillan did not detail the specific allegations Chamberlain will investigate

He says the university takes all complaints of bullying and harassment very seriously.

Chamberlain was appointed by the Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner as a independent investigation/assessor member for its Investigation Unit and Sport Environment Assessment Unit in 2022.

The office operates as an independent division of the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Simon Fraser Football Alumni Society tables save-the-team proposal to university

THE MOJ: All that history and SFU’s storied football program ended with a press release

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballSFU

Previous story
Indigenous domestic violence victim shares her story and her Red Dress Day display
Next story
Queen or queen consort? What to know about Camilla’s title

Just Posted

Inland Kenworth manager Curtis Robinson with Honour House Society Tour’s Larry Campbell who said the tour would not be possible without Inland’s support. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Honour House stop in Williams Lake welcomed by Inland Kenworth, first responders, legion, community

The Williams Lake Superior School, site of the town’s first library in 1945. (Tribune file photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: History of the Williams Lake Library

Williams Lake Broncos player Tyresse Alridge moves down the court with Jensen Bauerochse to his left and Jaskeerat Bagga to his right. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Quesnel competitive basketball season unfolds

The junction of Highways 1 and 97 in Cache Creek on May 3. Both highways have now reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic. (Photo credit: Keith Bevan)
Cache Creek residents urged to conserve water as flood assessment underway

Pop-up banner image