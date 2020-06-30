Water levels at Cedar Point Park near Likely continue to be high, as seen here Friday, June 26, and more rainfall is in the forecast through to Thursday, July 2. The Cariboo Regional District is advising residents in some areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin to be on alert for flooding. (Tate Patton photo)

Significant rain in the forecast for some areas of Cariboo-Chilcotin

Major river system flows expected to increase if heavy rainfall occurs

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for the Cariboo and Central Interior Tuesday, warning of heavy rain through Thursday with the possibility of additional rainfall warnings.

Between 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected with higher rainfall amounts over mountains.

As a result the Cariboo Regional District is advising residents to be on alert for flooding and landslides, use extreme caution near waterways and unstable ground, and be prepared to shelter in place for a minimum of three days in the event roadways are washed out and people cannot leave their property.

Read more: Flooding in Likely area impacts Cedar Point Provincial Park

On Tuesday, June 30, the BC River Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for the Quesnel River and upgraded to flood watches for the Chilcotin River and tributaries including Big Creek and the Chilko River and the Fraser River from Prince George to Boston Bar.

Residents of the CRD are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or e-mail regarding evacuation alerts and orders.

Sand and sandbags are available for free at all CRD volunteer fire halls except for the West Fraser hall.

The CRD urges agricultural producers to take necessary precautions to protect livestock and equipment.

To report flooding or landslides call the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30am – 4:30pm daily).

For damaged or washed out roads in the North Cariboo call EMCON at 1-866-353-3136 and for damaged roads in the Central and South Cariboo call Dawson Road Maintenance at 1-800-842-4122.


