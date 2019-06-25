The sign has gone up for a proposed cannabis retail store at Comer Station on Mackenzie Avenue North, but as of yet the owner said he has not received his provincial licence as of yet. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Signage up for new cannabis shop, licence yet to be approved

Pacificanna owner said he is still waiting for licence, but opened his Port Hardy shop June 21

The owner of a proposed cannabis retail shop on Mackenzie Avenue North has signage up at Comer Station, but confirmed he has not received his licence from the province yet.

Peter Saunders, owner of Pacificanna, said his Port Hardy location had been approved and the store opened on Friday, June 21.

“The province has almost 500 applications in the process and they’ve only approved around 35,” he said.

Saunders lives in Victoria and said he has been doing business in Williams Lake since 1985 when he purchased the Fraser Inn.

“Later I sold the Fraser Inn, kept the beer and wine store. I have the Comer Beer and Wine store and the convenience store next to it. I have some partners in town too.”

So far the only cannabis retail shop open in Williams Lake is owned and operated by the Williams Lake Indian Band on Mackenzie Avenue South near the entrance to Scout Island.

Read more: WLIB opens Indigenous Bloom the lakecity’s first official cannabis dispensary

A government run cannabis store slated for Boitanio Mall has submitted design drawings to the City, but no construction has date has been confirmed, said the City’s manager of planning and development Hasib Nadvi, adding so far the store in Boitanio Mall is the only one that has received a licence from the province.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. residents rethinking summer road trips due to gas prices

Just Posted

City of Williams Lake dismantles homeless camp in River Valley

Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded to a fire at the site the day before

PHOTO: Moose cow and calf find quiet resting place in South Lakeside Drive yard

Pair nestled in beside the flower garden

Lynda Price elected chief of Ulkatcho (Anahim) First Nation

Price served as chief from 2005-2009

Xeni Gwet’in riders bound for 2019 Williams Lake Stampede

Youth Wagon Trip expected to arrive in Williams Lake Thursday for start of rodeo

WEB POLL: Do you have plans to travel for a summer vacation?

Take our online reader poll:

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Four-year-old boy assaulted at B.C. soccer game

It happened at a weekend tournament in Ashcroft

B.C. residents rethinking summer road trips due to gas prices

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

Most Read