Sidewalk pavement buckling in the heat in Williams Lake

City’s director of municipal services said it has happened before due to heat

Monday’s scorching hot temperatures in Williams Lake caused sidewalks to buckle, as seen here on Western Avenue near the Cariboo Bethel Church. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It is so hot outside that two sidewalks in Williams Lake are buckling.

One on Western Avenue near Cariboo Bethel Church has heaved about six inches and stayed that way, while on Eleventh Avenue there are heaves, but they are going up in the day and back down overnight, said Rob Warnock, the city’s manager of municipal services.

“It’s happened before in the heat,” Warnock said.

City crews were out doing some paving Monday, but will not be doing anymore for the rest of the week.

“We’ve shut the asphalt plant down for now because it is too hot.”

Additionally, city crews are starting work earlier in the day to try and beat the heat, being told to drink lots of water, take more breaks in the shade.

The high for Tuesday, June 29, is 41C according to Environment Canada.

Wednesday’s forecast is for highs of 34C, with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Read more: VIDEO: B.C. sees temperatures hot enough to cook an egg on pavement – kind of



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Severe weatherWilliams Lake