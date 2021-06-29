Monday’s scorching hot temperatures in Williams Lake caused sidewalks to buckle, as seen here on Western Avenue near the Cariboo Bethel Church. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Monday’s scorching hot temperatures in Williams Lake caused sidewalks to buckle, as seen here on Western Avenue near the Cariboo Bethel Church. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sidewalk pavement buckling in the heat in Williams Lake

City’s director of municipal services said it has happened before due to heat

It is so hot outside that two sidewalks in Williams Lake are buckling.

One on Western Avenue near Cariboo Bethel Church has heaved about six inches and stayed that way, while on Eleventh Avenue there are heaves, but they are going up in the day and back down overnight, said Rob Warnock, the city’s manager of municipal services.

“It’s happened before in the heat,” Warnock said.

City crews were out doing some paving Monday, but will not be doing anymore for the rest of the week.

“We’ve shut the asphalt plant down for now because it is too hot.”

Additionally, city crews are starting work earlier in the day to try and beat the heat, being told to drink lots of water, take more breaks in the shade.

The high for Tuesday, June 29, is 41C according to Environment Canada.

Wednesday’s forecast is for highs of 34C, with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Read more: VIDEO: B.C. sees temperatures hot enough to cook an egg on pavement – kind of


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Severe weatherWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. rules for masks, barriers to ease with COVID-19 vaccination

Just Posted

Monday’s scorching hot temperatures in Williams Lake caused sidewalks to buckle, as seen here on Western Avenue near the Cariboo Bethel Church. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sidewalk pavement buckling in the heat in Williams Lake

Ulkatcho First Nation re-elected Lynda Price for chief on June 22, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Re-elected Ulkatcho Chief Lynda Price eyes bright future for her community

The Chilcotin River seen here at Bull Canyon Provincial Park at the end of May is currently one of three rivers in the Chilcotin under Flood Watch issued the BC River Forecast Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Taseko, Chilcotin, Chilko rivers under flood watch

The City of Williams Lake will host Canada Day festivities at Boitanio Park, Kiwanis Park and the Cariboo Memorial Recration Complex from noon to 3:30 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scaled down Canada Day events planned for Williams Lake