Si Lake wildfire being held thanks to guard

Alert remains in effect for more than a dozen properties east of Watch Lake Road

Update: A 33-hectare fight at Si Lake is classified as being held Tuesday morning after firefighters were able to establish a guard around it the day before.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Jessica Mack said 17 firefighters and heavy equipment were able to “wrap the fire” Monday. Ground personnel have completed a hose lay around the wildfire and will begin putting water on the wildfire.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for more than a dozen properties north of Little Green Lake Road and east of Watch Lake Road.

The fire at Si Lake near Watch Lake Road is listed as a “wildfire of note” on the BC Wildfire Service website, which notes that heavy equipment is on site establishing a fire guard. The website states that ground personnel have laid hose around the perimeter and are expected to continue putting water on it throughout the day.

The fire is listed at 27 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert was issued for the area near the fire Sunday afternoon.

The alert covers more than a dozen properties north of Little Green Lake Road and east of Watch Lake Road.

Affected residents are asked to prepare their property should they be required to evacuate.

For full alert details, visit https://www.cariboord.ca/en/news/2021-07-04-si-lake-area-alert.aspx

More to come.



