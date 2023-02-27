The tail of an Air Canada aircraft is seen behind a pile of snow at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Wed., Dec. 21, 2022. Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of the south coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The tail of an Air Canada aircraft is seen behind a pile of snow at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Wed., Dec. 21, 2022. Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of the south coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Shuswap, Squamish, hit by weekend snow as dusting, or more, still due on south coast

Weekend snow across B.C. hit the Shuswap community of Malakwa the hardest

Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of British Columbia’s south coast.

Snowfall warnings are posted for eastern Vancouver Island north and south of Nanaimo, the Malahat Highway just north of Victoria, and for the southern Gulf Islands.

The weather office says 10 to 15 centimetres could cover those areas by Tuesday morning and much of the inner south coast could see a dusting at the same time.

Most models call for two to three centimetres from Squamish to Chilliwack, but higher elevations of North and West Vancouver could see eight to 10 centimetres.

Environment Canada says weekend snow across B.C., hit the Shuswap community of Malakwa the hardest, dumping 55 centimetres by Sunday, while Squamish, higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and a section of Highway 1 near Revelstoke all saw between 40 and 50 centimetres of snow.

The heavy, wet blanket brought down trees and power lines, affecting thousands of customers, but the BC Hydro website shows electricity is back everywhere except for a handful of homes in rural Buntzen Bay, north of Port Moody, where repairs had to be suspended late Sunday but were expected to wrap up today.

