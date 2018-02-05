Sunday’s snowfall in Williams Lake breaks 1960-record

Joan Kuttnick and Jennifer Bremner of BFF Fashions clear the sidewalk outside the store in downtown Williams Lake and told the Tribune they love getting outside in the fresh air so it’s worth the exercise. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Residents, businesses and city crews continue to dig out a record-breaking snowfall in Williams Lake.

Environment Canada meteoroligist Cindy Yu told the Tribune Monday the 18.2 cm of snow that fell at the airport Sunday is the biggest daily record fall measurement for Williams Lake since 1960.

“The 18.2 cm you got was definitely a daily record for Williams Lake,” Yu said.

With last Friday evening’s predicted snowfall turning to rain, followed by Saturday morning’s cold temperatures and freezing rain, there is a sheet of ice underneath the snow.

Read More: Buses cancelled for students in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

For Boundary Street resident, Rikhi Hoon, it was one of the bigger snowfalls he has seen in the 37 years he has lived in Williams Lake.

He was out shovelling repeatedly once the snow started to fall, he said.

Joan Kuttnick and Jennifer Bremner were just about finished clearing the sidewalk outside of BFF Fashions at Oliver Street and Second Avenue by 11 a.m Monday.

“We love it,” Bremner said. “It’s a great excuse to get outside in the fresh air.”

Monday night has a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a low of -11C and Tuesday it is predicted another 5 cm of snow will fall.

City of Public Works is asking residents to be patient and refrain from parking on the streets when possible.

Crews are out @CityWL in all available plow trucks as well as the sidewalk machine. Due to the heavy snowfall that continues to fall, we are trying to keep up on all routes. Please be patient and refrain from parking on the streets when possible. — CoWL Public Works (@CoWL_Works_Yard) February 5, 2018