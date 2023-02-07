Short-lived windstorm packs a punch, downs trees, knocks out power

BC Hydro crews remove a downed tree from power lines at Fourth Avenue North and Gibbon Street Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)BC Hydro crews remove a downed tree from power lines at Fourth Avenue North and Gibbon Street Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department close Fourth Avenue North near McDougall Street to traffic Tuesday, Feb. 7 while further down BC Hydro crews remove a downed tree from power lines. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department close Fourth Avenue North near McDougall Street to traffic Tuesday, Feb. 7 while further down BC Hydro crews remove a downed tree from power lines. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The wind knocked down part of another tree on Proctor Street near Fourth Avenue North. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The wind knocked down part of another tree on Proctor Street near Fourth Avenue North. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A short-lived windstorm downed some trees and caused power outages in the Williams Lake area Tuesday, Feb. 7.

BC Hydro responded to the corner of Fourth Avenue North and Gibbons Street at around 3:20 p.m. to remove a tree from power lines, while the Williams Lake Fire Department responded with two trucks to block off the area to traffic.

101 customers are affected by a power outage as a result of the downed tree in that location.

There are also power outages in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Triumph Road in the Flett subdivision, 2000 block of Dog Creek Road and at 5131 Highway 97 impacting less than 15 customers in total. The cause of those outages is under investigation.

As of 3:50 p.m. the sun was peeking through from the west and the rain had stopped.

Environment Canada is forecasting a few flurries or rain Tuesday evening, with a low of -5C and a wind chill of -12 overnight.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

WeatherWilliams Lake

Previous story
New disability benefit would make ‘major difference’ in many Canadians’ lives
Next story
‘I killed my husband’: Trial starts for Kelowna woman charged with 2nd degree murder

Just Posted

BC Hydro crews remove a downed tree from power lines at Fourth Avenue North and Gibbon Street Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Short-lived windstorm packs a punch, downs trees, knocks out power

Cariboo Pulp and Paper in Quesnel will be shut down for two extended curtailments due to a lack of pulp supply. (West Fraser Photo)
Another shutdown coming to Quesnel pulp mill

Kisses for the SPCA from puppies responsibly surrendered by a Quesnel dog breeder. (SPCA photo)
Almost 2 dozen golden retriever puppies surrendered to SPCA in Quesnel

Seth and Shara are the power couple behind Dream Heavy, coming to get you up and dancing at the Limelight Theatre Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo submitted)
All-ages danceable live music Feb. 18 at Williams Lake’s Limelight Theatre

Pop-up banner image