Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Shirtless man breaks into Penticton airport; almost $30k in losses

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shirtless man who broke into a large helicopter hangar in Penticton and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The suspect, described as a man in his early to mid-40s with a large figure and curly hair, was caught on camera looking around the facility, going through storage and climbing into a helicopter.

Police say the hangar door was pried open, with the man taking a number of expensive pieces of equipment from the helicopter.

“As a result of the break-in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted,” said Dayne Lyons from the RCMP. “The total losses are near $30,000.”

The man was shirtless while wearing black shorts and a blue baseball cap, police added. He has a goatee and some facial stubble.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Panel finds former Penticton massage therapist committed sexual misconduct

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP

Previous story
Alaska Highway closed north of Fort St. John after fiery tanker truck crash
Next story
Keremeos Creek wildfire considered held, no longer ‘out of control’

Just Posted

On Birch Avenue a sudden shower started early Friday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada earlier today for the Cariboo. (Lauren Keller photo)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo region

Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls will be performing at the Williams Lake First Nation block party at the Byron Louie Memorial Park on Friday, Aug. 26. The party goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WLFN hosting block party at community ball diamond Friday Aug. 26

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Surplus costumes will be up for sale at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale on Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre to host yard sale Sept. 24