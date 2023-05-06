Lots is happening at the former Shell and Quiznos site on Broadway Avenue South as seen here Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The city approved a gas station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant at the site. TK and Sons Contracting Ltd. confirmed they are planning for a Shell Station and a Popeyes for the location. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lots is happening at the former Shell and Quiznos site on Broadway Avenue South as seen here Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The city approved a gas station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant at the site. TK and Sons Contracting Ltd. confirmed they are planning for a Shell Station and a Popeyes for the location. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Shell, Popeyes going into former Quiznos, Shell site in Williams Lake

The site has been closed for many years

Lots is happening at the former Shell and Quiznos site on Broadway Avenue South in Williame Lake.

The city approved a gas station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant at the site.

TK and Sons Contracting Ltd. confirmed Wednesday, May 3, they are planning for a Shell Station and a Popeyes for the location.

READ MORE: Williams Lake city council gives drive-thru restaurant go-ahead, pending ministry approval


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessWilliams Lake

Previous story
Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Next story
Government still investigating why threats against Chong not passed up to cabinet

Just Posted

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: On coronation watch

Lots is happening at the former Shell and Quiznos site on Broadway Avenue South as seen here Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The city approved a gas station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant at the site. TK and Sons Contracting Ltd. confirmed they are planning for a Shell Station and a Popeyes for the location. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Shell, Popeyes going into former Quiznos, Shell site in Williams Lake

Inland Kenworth manager Curtis Robinson with Honour House Society Tour’s Larry Campbell who said the tour would not be possible without Inland’s support. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Honour House stop in Williams Lake welcomed by Inland Kenworth, first responders, legion, community

The Williams Lake Superior School, site of the town’s first library in 1945. (Tribune file photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: History of the Williams Lake Library

Pop-up banner image