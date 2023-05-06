Shell, Popeyes going into former Quiznos, Shell site in Williams Lake

The site has been closed for many years

Lots is happening at the former Shell and Quiznos site on Broadway Avenue South as seen here Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The city approved a gas station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant at the site. TK and Sons Contracting Ltd. confirmed they are planning for a Shell Station and a Popeyes for the location. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lots is happening at the former Shell and Quiznos site on Broadway Avenue South in Williame Lake.

The city approved a gas station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant at the site.

TK and Sons Contracting Ltd. confirmed Wednesday, May 3, they are planning for a Shell Station and a Popeyes for the location.

