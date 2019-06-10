Shaw customers in Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House and other areas in Northern B.C. may be experiencing disruptions with internet, phone and TV service. File image

Shaw TV, internet and phone services interrupted in Cariboo region

Shaw is attempting to fix the problem

Shaw customers in the Williams Lake, Quesnel and surrounding areas of Northern B.C. may be experiencing TV, internet and phone service disruption.

The troubles began Monday, June 10 in the early afternoon, with Shaw noting on its website it is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

There are also service outages in the Burnaby area and on Gabriola Island.

Folks are hoping service will be restored soon and certainly in time for Monday evening’s broadcast of the Raptors game which begins at 6 p.m.

