Shaw TV, internet and phone services interrupted in Cariboo region

Shaw customers in the Williams Lake, Quesnel and surrounding areas of Northern B.C. may be experiencing TV, internet and phone service disruption.

Customers in the Caribou Region in Northern BC may be experiencing interruptions to TV, Internet, & Phone services. We're working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience caused. If you have Internet access, visit us at https://t.co/ByPZIYizGO — Shaw Help (@Shawhelp) June 10, 2019

The troubles began Monday, June 10 in the early afternoon, with Shaw noting on its website it is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

There are also service outages in the Burnaby area and on Gabriola Island.

Folks are hoping service will be restored soon and certainly in time for Monday evening’s broadcast of the Raptors game which begins at 6 p.m.

