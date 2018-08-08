An evacuation order was issued for the Shag Creek area this afternoon. CRD map

Shag Creek area under evacuation order, area expanded

93 properties are being told to evacuate immediately

The Cariboo Regional District this afternoon upgraded the Shag Creek evacuation alert to an order.

Ninety-three properties between the northwestern boundary of the CRD to the southern edge of Tsacha Lake are now on evacuation order because of the Shag Creek fire, which is considered a Wildfire of Note.

This includes the 17 properties in the Shag Creek area evacuation alert issued at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 as well as the additional properties.

The evacuation order covers a large area due to concerns that the Shag Creek wildfire will limit access routes in the area, says the CRD news release.

The Shag Creek wildfire (C11837) is currently estimated at 900 hectares in size and zero per cent contained, according to the BC Wildfire Service website. Crews have been pulled off the fire since last night due to safety concerns.

Shag Creek is located north of the Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park, in the northwestern region of the Cariboo Regional District.

View a map of the affected areas here: https://bit.ly/2MaiXAd

The evacuation route is outlined in green on map, and is described below:

Some properties may need to take the Alex Mackenzie Heritage Trail to the Kluskus Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Red Road, looping back around to Kluskus FSR and out to Vanderhoof and Prince George via Hwy 16. The Chutanli Lake Wildfire has impacted the Kluskus Forest Service Road, which is why residents need to take the Red Road detour.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP and Search and Rescue will be expediting this action. Residents are being advised to evacuate immediately and register at Emergency Support Services (ESS) in Prince George at the Civic Centre located at 808 Canada Games Way.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

You must leave the area immediately.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page as well as the CRD website. Contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup


