A Saanich man is charged with four counts of sexual assault investigators believe occured at Aberdeen Hospital on Hillside Avenue. Google

UPDATED: Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Vancouver Island faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

This story has been updated from the original version (July 26, 12:25 p.m.).

Charges have been laid against a man who allegedly sexually assaulted seniors and people with disabilities at a Victoria care facility.

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Saanich has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Ceniza was employed as a health care aide at Aberdeen Hospital at 1450 Hillside Ave. where the incidents are alleged to have occurred earlier this year. Staff were made aware of the alleged offences and upon reporting the incidents to police Ceniza was suspended from his position by the BC Care Aide and Community Health Worker Registry.

“[Ceniza] was suspended from the registry on July 17 because there was an Island Health employer submission with the allegation of abuse,” said Bruce Bell, registry director.

The process of the registry is to immediately remove an individual even though it’s an allegation, he said. “No questions asked, you’re removed.”

RELATED: Details scarce as union confirms probe underway involving Victoria care homes

Island Health was unable to confirm exactly when the incidents took place or how long they had occurred before being brought to the attention of staff and police.

“It’s a very serious incident and has had a profound effect on all individuals at the facility,” said Norm Peters, executive director of residential services for Island Health who called the nature of the assaults “a very serious, but rare occcurrence.”

Additional social work support for the individuals affected, their families and staff – including counselling services – has been made available, Peters said, and care aide hours have increased at Aberdeen.

“There is a very thorough vetting process for all employees especially those who work with vulnerable people,” he added, including a criminal check and reference checks.

In a statement released Wednesday, VicPD said Ceniza has not had access to patients at the Island Health facility since the allegations were made.

Ceniza appeared before a Judicial Justice of the Peace and was released on bail.

Under bail conditions he is not to have contact with any of the alleged victims, or come within a 200 metre radius of the Hillside Avenue facility. He is not to be alone in a room with anyone under the age of 18, the elderly, or anyone who is physically or mentally disabled.

He must not be in any care facility or home for a vulnerable population and must report to a bail supervisor.

Investigators have spoken with three victims but suspect there could be more and are urging anyone who has been the victim of a crime to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

Sexual assault can also be reported to a doctor, nurse or other health care provider, at an emergency room, through the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at 250-383-3232 or through the Men’s Trauma Centre at 250-381-6367.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot
Next story
B.C. man offers $15,000 reward for arsonists caught on camera

Just Posted

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

Rural fire departments lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

MLA Coralee Oakes says funding is needed now

Williams Lake city councillor eyes future after politics

Sue Zacharias looks at other ways she can give back

Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

FIRE UPDATE: Crews keep fires in the Cariboo manageable so far

Grain Creek fire largest in Cariboo Fire Centre at 20 hectares, possible campfire ban on the way

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region

The city’s stations are charging 136.9, with surrounding cities charging more to refuel

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewellery – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read