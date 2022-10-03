A sex trade worker is pictured in downtown Vancouver on June, 3, 2014. An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sex trade worker is pictured in downtown Vancouver on June, 3, 2014. An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation

Case argues laws that criminalize advertising sexual services violate workers’ Charter rights

An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.

The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform says sections of the law that criminalize advertising sexual services and communicating to buy or sell sexual services violate workers’ Charter rights.

Group coordinator Jenn Clamen says it also forces sex workers to work in unsafe, isolated conditions.

She says there shouldn’t be any criminal laws specific to sex work, and has dozens of recommendations to create a more regulated industry.

The Supreme Court of Canada struck down the prohibition on prostitution in 2013, saying the laws were disproportionate and overbroad.

But advocacy groups maintain the laws that were later put in place by the Harper government have failed to make things better for sex workers.

RELATED: Sex assault crimes increasing: Kelowna outreach program logs graphic case

Law and justice

Previous story
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells
Next story
B.C. nurse suspended for plethora of practice and conduct issues

Just Posted

A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Missing hunter in Chilcotin found safe

Casey Myers, the father of Surrance Myers, receives support from community members during a candlelight vigil outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). Casey said he was notified Saturday evening that his son died in police cells. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

Sheldon Koechl, from left, Dawn Unruh, Kaylee Brown-Lauten, and Kevin Unruh were CCSAR members volunteering at the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association’s Future West Moto Series. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue to drivers: Slow down, stay away, sober, focused

Darren Stanislaus from the Cariboo Fire Centre walks next to the burn just after ignition on Sept. 22, 2022.. Stanislaus is a fire keeper from Esk’et and has been working with BC Wildfire to bring cultural burning back to the land. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Bond Lake prescribed burn near Williams Lake