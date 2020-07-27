Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Quesnel, Williams Lake areas Monday evening, July 27

These storms could produce winds of 90 kilometres per hour

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Quesnel and Williams Lake at 8:09 p.m. Monday, July 27.

“Isolated thunderstorms have begun to develop over the western-central Cariboo this evening. These thunderstorms have the potential to generate strong downbursts, with wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h possible,” stated Environment Canada.

“The risk of thunderstorms is expected to last through the evening.”

A heat warning remains in effect for the Cariboo as well with daytime temperatures expected to exceed 30C throughout the week.

