Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo

Forecast calls for risk of severe storm in the afternoon

Cariboo residents are waking up to the rumble of thunder Wednesday morning as unsettled weather continues to impact the central Interior.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, warning conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon.

The storms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

There also continues to be a special air quality statement for the region due to wildfire smoke.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. The risk of a severe thunderstorm is for the afternoon. The daytime high is cooler than in recent days, at 25C. There is also a risk of a severe thunderstorm for Wednesday evening.

A storm packing gusty winds stoked several wildfires burning across the province, including the Viewland Mountain/Horsefly Lake fire which forced two families to self-evacuate.

Related: UPDATE: Two families flee growing Viewland Mountain/Horsefly Lake fire

Related: Two helicopters patrolling the South Cariboo after lightning storm

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Manafort accused of amassing ‘secret income’ as trial opens
Next story
New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo

Forecast calls for risk of severe storm in the afternoon

UPDATE: Two families flee growing Viewland Mountain/Horsefly Lake fire

Lightning-caused wildfire fanned by latest storm to hit the region Tuesday evening

Two helicopters patrolling the South Cariboo after lightning storm

Ten new fires have been reported in the 100 Mile House area

Two properties near Tatelkuz Lake, 131 km west of Quesnel, under evacuation alert

The alert came Tuesday evening due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire

Power restored to over 6,000 in 100 Mile House area

Outages lasted over three hours

Cariboo First Nation using mountain biking to engage youth

Locals are involved in building pump track and community circling trail

New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

Wildfires spark north of San Francisco

U.S. Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns

Trump questioned whether his administration should have agreed to allow the plans to be posted online

Manafort accused of amassing ‘secret income’ as trial opens

Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws say prosecutors

Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections

White House may have no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt U.S. elections

Facebook discovers efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to manipulate U.S. politics and upcoming midterm elections

B.C. store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

Infants run the risk of over-heating as parents try to get outdoors

Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road now open to single lane alternating traffic

No reopening time has been announced.

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

Most Read