Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Cariboo and Chilcotin. The photo above was taken at 4 p.m. in downtown Williams Lake Friday, Aug 19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Cariboo and Chilcotin. The photo above was taken at 4 p.m. in downtown Williams Lake Friday, Aug 19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Cariboo, Chilcotin

The watch includes Williams Lake and Quesnel

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday afternoon (Aug. 19) at 3:47 p.m. for the Chilcotin and Cariboo regions, including the cities of Quesnel and Williams Lake.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” notes the bulletin.

The Cariboo has been experiencing hotter than usual temperatures for much of August. There will be a slight reprieve over the weekend with unsettled weather but Monday through the Thursday is forecast to see more sunny skies and daytime temperatures of 30C or higher.

The average high for this time of year is 21.8C.

Read More: Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Severe weatherWilliams Lake

Previous story
Nuxalk gets $879K to re-establish historic Bella Coola/Kimsquit Eulachon Grease Trail
Next story
Currents, depth continue to hamper fuel spill response near Victoria

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Cariboo and Chilcotin. The photo above was taken at 4 p.m. in downtown Williams Lake Friday, Aug 19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Cariboo, Chilcotin

There are six new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre Friday, Aug. 19. (BCWS map)
Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Lyna Smith is traveling across Canada with her Shar Pei, Monster Yogi Bear. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Ontario nuclear operator travelling on motorcycle across Canada with canine friend

Williams Lake Fire Department’s Joan Flaspohler on the job in recent years. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
One of Williams Lake’s first female firefighters, current deputy fire chief resigns