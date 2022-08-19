Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Cariboo, Chilcotin

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Cariboo and Chilcotin. The photo above was taken at 4 p.m. in downtown Williams Lake Friday, Aug 19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday afternoon (Aug. 19) at 3:47 p.m. for the Chilcotin and Cariboo regions, including the cities of Quesnel and Williams Lake.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” notes the bulletin.

The Cariboo has been experiencing hotter than usual temperatures for much of August. There will be a slight reprieve over the weekend with unsettled weather but Monday through the Thursday is forecast to see more sunny skies and daytime temperatures of 30C or higher.

The average high for this time of year is 21.8C.

Severe weatherWilliams Lake