Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Quesnel, Williams Lake, Chilcotin areas

Conditions are favourable to produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Clouds are beginning to roll into the sky above Williams Lake with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Quesnel, Williams Lake and Chilcotin areas Thursday, July 7. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Thursday, July 7 for areas in the Cariboo including Quesnel and Williams Lake and the Chilcotin.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

It is presently 19C in Williams Lake and 18C in Quesnel.

In June Williams Lake received a total of 137.4 mm of rain and Quesnel received 44.8 mm.

By comparison in June 2021, Williams Lake received 29.4 mm of rain and Quesnel received 17.8 mm.

A flood watch continues for the Chilcotin River below Big Creek and flood warning for the Quesnel River at Likely.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm brings damaging lightning, lots of rain to Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooWilliams Lake