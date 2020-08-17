Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Quesnel and Williams Lake

Hot weather is currently blanketing the region

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Quesnel and Williams Lake Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

The watch is for Cariboo north including Quesnel and Cariboo south including Williams Lake.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” states the warning.

Williams Lake is also under a heat warning, with a daytime high of 30C expected. Quesnel is currently not under a heat warning, but the daytime temperature there is expected to reach 32C, according to Environment Canada.

