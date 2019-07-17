Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Cariboo region

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Cariboo region Wednesday, July 17.

As much as 10 to 20 mm of rain is in store for Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Williams Lake and 10 to 15 mm for 100 Mile House Wednesday with thunderstorms forecasted to develop early in the afternoon. There is the potential for some of these storms to become severe producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorm outlook for today: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected for most of B.C. Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the central interior where some thunderstorms could become severe producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/HsWepMDGF0 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 17, 2019

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” states Environment Canada.

Drive BC has also issued travel advisories Wednesday for Highway 97, Highway 99 and Highway 1 in the Cache Creek and Clinton areas due to the forecast for heavy rains and potential for debris flows.

Read More: Washout hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

There also continues to be road closures south of Williams Lake due to recent washouts. Those include Dog Creek Road between Gang Ranch Road and Upper Dog Creek, Farwell Canyon Road between Highway 20 and Big Creek Road and Taseko Lake Road in the Stone Reserve area.

The weather will continue to be unseasonably wet and cool until the end of the week before the forecast turns around with temperatures into the mid 20Cs and sunny skies by Sunday.

For the month of July so far Williams Lake has seen about 62 mm of preciptation, while 100 Mile House has had about 81 mm, according to Environment Canada data.

