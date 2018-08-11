Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for 100 Mile, risk of thunderstorms for Williams Lake

Upwards of 20 mm precipitation

100 Mile House

There’s a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the 100 Mile House area, according to Environment Canada.

They’re predicting showers and a risk thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon with increasing cloudiness. That will be increasing to potentially heavy showers followed by a risk of a severe thunderstorm late in the evening.

That will be paired with winds will be increasing from 20 km/h to 40 km/h with gusts of 60 km/h with a low of 13 C.

Rainfall may reach 30 to 40 mm tonight, according to Environment Canada.

Showers are predicted to end Sunday afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and clouds.

Williams Lake

Similar conditions are predicted for Williams Lake with a risk of thunderstorms, 10 to 20 mm and 25 mm near the Cariboo mountains and northwest winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Clinton

Clinton has a severe thunderstorm watch with, 30 to 40 mm, winds increasing from 20 km/h to 40km/h and gusting to 6o km/h).

Cache Creek

Cache Creek has a severe thunderstorm warning, 10 to 15 mm, with winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Air quality

A special air quality advisory remains in effect for the area as well.

People are advised to stay indoors if they are having breathing difficulties.

“Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
87 active wildfires and 9 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 11
Next story
B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for 100 Mile, risk of thunderstorms for Williams Lake

Upwards of 20 mm precipitation

87 active wildfires and 9 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 11

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Mayfield Lake fire grows to 236 hectares, special weather warning in effect

Crews from the BCWS and Esk’etmc actioning the fire by ground and air

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Evacuation alert issued west of Highway 97 to Michelle Bazaeko Forest Service Road area

2,077 properties are currently on alert

Agriculture liaison joins CRD EOC to work with commercial livestock producers impacted by wildfires

Agrologist Jim Forbes arrived in Williams Lake Saturday

A comprehensive look at evacuation orders, alerts and fires in the Quesnel Fire Zone, Aug. 11

Approximately 5,986 properties are currently on evacuation alert in the Quesnel Fire Zone

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Most Read