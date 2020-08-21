Severe thunderstorm watch for Cariboo cities

Williams Lake and Quesnel are under a severe thunderstorm watch from Environment Canada

Environment Canada has put Quesnel and Williams Lake in a severe thunderstorm watch.

The watch was given at 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the alert reads.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers or thundershowers for the evening.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” cautions the update.

The forecast also calls for a 30 per cent chance of rain tomorrow and a high of 19 C on Saturday and Sunday.

