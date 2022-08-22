Severe thunderstorm warning and watches in effect for Cariboo

Quesnel area under a warning while Williams Lake and 100 Mile House are under watches

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cariboo north, including Quesnel and has Cariboo south on thunderstorm watch.

As of 1:03 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The cluster of severe thunderstorms is located 60 km east of Quesnel and is moving northwest at 18 km per hour. Communities in the path include Beaver Pass House and Barkerville.

A thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Cariboo south, including Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, where conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada advises people to take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” states the release.

“When thunder roars, go indoors,” is the motto Environment Canada suggests Canadians follow.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.