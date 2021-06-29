Special weather alert was put out for Quesnel and Williams Lake. (File photo)

Severe thunderstorm potential for Cariboo: Environment Canada

A special weather statement was put out for Quesnel and Williams Lake

Severe thunderstorms could be on the way for the Cariboo.

Both Williams Lake and Quesnel have been put under a special weather statement Tuesday, June 29.

“(There is) potential for severe thunderstorms with very strong wind gusts, intense lightning and brief bursts of heavy rain,” the statement reads.

The historic ridge of high pressure causing record-breaking temperatures across much of B.C. will shift to the east, causing isolated and scattered thunderstorms.

READ MORE: High temperatures, snowmelt put Quesnel River under advisory

“The main threats will be very strong wind gusts and intense lightning. Some areas will see bursts of heavy rain,” the statement reads.

The Cariboo is also still under a heat warning.

Residents are asked to report severe weather to via email BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStrom.

