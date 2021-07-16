Hail came down hard over the city Friday night, July 16. (Photo submitted)

Hail came down hard over the city Friday night, July 16. (Photo submitted)

Severe thunderstorm passes over Williams Lake Friday night

Storm drops hail, heavy rain on city

Update: 11:30 p.m. The severe thunderstorm has ended.

Original: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Cariboo region Friday night, July 16.

“At 10:30 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain, noted Environment Canada. “A severe thunderstorm just west of Williams Lake is moving northeast at 30 km/h.”

As forecasted, the storm did produce heavy rains and large hail which blanketed the city.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Previous story
Family, friends rally to save Bishop Meadow Ranch

Just Posted

Hail almost as large as a quarter fell over Williams Lake Friday night, July 16. (Photo Submitted)
Severe thunderstorm passes over Williams Lake Friday night

The Flat Lake Fire near Bishop Meadow Ranch. (Chani Dickson photo - submitted)
Family, friends rally to save Bishop Meadow Ranch

Smoke from the wildfire at the south end of Canim Lake Sunday, July 4. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo Regional District, 100 Mile, join calls for B.C. State of Emergency

A 10,000-hectare blaze is burning near Flat Lake. (Elke Baechmann photo - submitted).
Flat Lake fire grows to 14,000 hectares in size