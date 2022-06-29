Severe thunderstorm brings damaging lightning, lots of rain to Williams Lake

Tina Benedet captured this lightning strike above Marie Sharpe Elementary School Tuesday, June 28. (Photo submitted) The Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake are a little soggy Wednesday morning after heavy rain Tuesday afternoon and evening June 28. (Angie Mindus photo)

Tuesday afternoon’s severe thunderstorm over the Cariboo region packed with it not only intense lightning over the city, but also 36.8 mm of rain, according to Environment Canada.

The storm, which arrived mid-afternoon caused a brief power outage and a spectacular sight after a bolt of lightning hit a transformer on a power pole at the Y-intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 97. The incident caused a downed line in the intersection, while buckets of rain fell. BC Hydro crews were on scene right away to fix the line and restore power.

Residents in the Roberts Drive neighbourhood who have been dealing with water issues in recent years said they were sandbagging Tuesday evening to redirect water from properties.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for rain throughout the day, before things start to dry out Thursday for the first rodeo performance of the 94th Williams Lake Stampede.

