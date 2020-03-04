Several vehicles broken into at Williams Lake Regional Airport

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after several vehicles were broken into at the Williams Lake Regional Airport. (file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP are reporting that several vehicles were vandalized at the Williams Lake Regional Airport.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said Wednesday that suspects broke windows and rifled through five vehicles, there is evidence that gas tanks were punctured and at least two licence plates were stolen.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact police at 250-392-6211.

At the Tuesday, March 3 committee of the whole meeting, Insp. Jeff Pelley said theft from vehicles has been on the increase the first two months of 2020, compared to the same time period in 2019.

