Several police officers shot in Philadelphia

Gunshots continued to be heard late Wednesday afternoon

At least one gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police Wednesday afternoon, wounding at least five officers in a standoff that extended into the evening.

A shooter remained active as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted. At least one suspect fired at police officers in the city’s Nicetown neighbourhood, Gripp said.

All officers’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he said.

Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence in a neighbourhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots continued to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, Gripp said. But the hospital wouldn’t provide the officers’ conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police asked news helicopters to stay away from the area as they hinder operations.

More to come.

Christina Paciolla, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman dodges ‘fake cop’ scam that used husband’s phone number

Just Posted

Tickets for first Williams Lake Beerfest on sale now

The Williams Lake Indian Band is preparing to send the hot and sunny days off in style

Pinnacle’s $30 million expansion project gets nod from Williams Lake council

Residents air concerns about the plant’s location, noise and emissions

Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide

Lots of laughs had at WLST’s Improv workshop

This summer the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s summer workshops have been a hit thus far

Sheriff shortage delays court appearance of man accused of attempted murder near Williams Lake

Jayson Gilbert remains in custody in relation to Rudy Johnson bridge incident

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teens suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Most Read