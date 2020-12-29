Several arrested after woman allegedly chased by men with firearms at Anaham Meadow

Several people were taken into police custody Sunday, Dec. 27 following a prolonged firearm incident at a home at Anaham Meadows near Alexis Creek.

Alexis Creek RCMP said they received a report that four men were seen chasing one woman from the home. It was also reported there was a rifle being carried by the group of men.

Mounties say the woman, who was unharmed, believed that a family member was being held against their will. The identity of the suspects was known and when police arrived at the residence it was believed the suspects were there. Police set up containment and one man and woman left the residence and appear to be unharmed.

Police received information that several people were inside with numerous firearms, and no one was allowed to leave. Using the loud hailer on the police vehicle, attempts were made to have everyone leave the house, however, it was unsuccessful.

Police Dog Services from Williams Lake, as well as the Emergency Response Team (ERT) from Prince George were called to assist.

After failed attempts to have people exit the residence, ERT were able to safely remove everyone and all were taken into custody.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Alexis Creek RCMP at (250) 394-4211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

READ MORE: Alexis Creek RCMP seize drugs, guns, arrest two suspects Christmas Eve

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilcotin