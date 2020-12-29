RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Several arrested after woman allegedly chased by men with firearms at Anaham Meadow

Williams Lake Police Dog Services and Prince George Emergency Response Team were called to assist

Several people were taken into police custody Sunday, Dec. 27 following a prolonged firearm incident at a home at Anaham Meadows near Alexis Creek.

Alexis Creek RCMP said they received a report that four men were seen chasing one woman from the home. It was also reported there was a rifle being carried by the group of men.

Mounties say the woman, who was unharmed, believed that a family member was being held against their will. The identity of the suspects was known and when police arrived at the residence it was believed the suspects were there. Police set up containment and one man and woman left the residence and appear to be unharmed.

Police received information that several people were inside with numerous firearms, and no one was allowed to leave. Using the loud hailer on the police vehicle, attempts were made to have everyone leave the house, however, it was unsuccessful.

Police Dog Services from Williams Lake, as well as the Emergency Response Team (ERT) from Prince George were called to assist.

After failed attempts to have people exit the residence, ERT were able to safely remove everyone and all were taken into custody.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Alexis Creek RCMP at (250) 394-4211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

READ MORE: Alexis Creek RCMP seize drugs, guns, arrest two suspects Christmas Eve

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilcotin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Just Posted

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

The Williams Lake Seniors Village. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Resident at Williams Lake Seniors Village tests positive for COVID-19

Outbreak protocals in place

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Several arrested after woman allegedly chased by men with firearms at Anaham Meadow

Williams Lake Police Dog Services and Prince George Emergency Response Team were called to assist

Alexis Creek RCMP are continuing to investigate a Christmas Eve traffic stop west of Williams Lake which resulted in a handgun, drugs and suspected stolen property being seized. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Alexis Creek RCMP seize drugs, guns, arrest two suspects Christmas Eve

A 48-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested without incident

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. The vaccine was the second to be authorized by Health Canada on Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to arrive at Anahim Lake Tuesday, Dec. 29

“It’s great news,” says Cariboo Regional District director Gerald Kirby

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses kosher meal complaint from Okanagan inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Most Read