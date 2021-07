Lightning-cause blazes listed as smaller than one hectare

Fire trucks from around the province leave their command post at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Seven new lightning-caused fires have started in the South Cariboo, according to the BC Wildfire Service website.

The fires are all listed as smaller than one hectare as of Tuesday morning, with no further information immediately available from BCWS.

The approximate locations of the fires are the end of Horse Lake Road North, Lake of the Woods, Flat Lake, 93 Mile at Highway 24, Bullock Lake, Boar Lake and 59 Mile Creek.

More to come.

bcwildfireCariboo Regional District