Seven arrested after RCMP drug bust late Tuesday in Williams Lake

Search warrant executed by RCMP late in evening on March 27

Williams Lake RCMP have arrested seven individuals for a variety of drug-related offences after a drug bust Tuesday night.

On March 27, at around 11:25 p.m. the Williams Lake RCMP say the General Duty and Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

The individuals were arrested under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act for offenses related to possession, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP also seized what they suspect to be cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroine, as well as a sum of cash, and various weapons including a taser and handgun replica, police said.

While names are not being released pending charge approval by Crown Counsel, three of the arrested suspects remain in custody.

“The targeting of offenders believed to be entrenched in the drug trade trafficking and in possession of prohibited weapons remains a priority of the Crime Reduction Unit to enhance public safety,” said Officer in Charge, Insp. Jeff Pelley in a release.

Previous story
Car fire sparks grass fire at 146 Mile near Williams Lake
Next story
Ministry of Transportation moves forward with Highway 97 Interconnector for Quesnel

Just Posted

Seven arrested after RCMP drug bust late Tuesday in Williams Lake

Search warrant executed by RCMP late in evening on March 27

Car fire sparks grass fire at 146 Mile near Williams Lake

With the quick action of local residents and the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. a grass fire was extinguished

Stamps tally late goal to win Coy Cup opener over River Kings

The Williams Lake Stampeders downed the Terrace River Kings 6-5 in its Coy Cup opener Tuesday.

Cariboo Festival adjudicators bring wealth of experience to lakecity

Festival dates set April 9-19

Turtle trade subject of Scout Island presentation

Chris R. Sheperd will be pulling from his experiences working in Southeast Asia

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Savings only apply to children in licensed child care programs

Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

Ministry of Transportation moves forward with Highway 97 Interconnector for Quesnel

The plan for a highway bypass around Quesnel is in development for completion within five years

NHL prospect fined $34,000 after punching B.C. man in face

Ryan Olsen of Delta was found to have knocked Liam Griffin unconscious outside a house party

Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

Abbotsford woman found note glued inside nut purchased in Langley

Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa

Overdoses have been particularly bad in B.C.

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families

Most Read