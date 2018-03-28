Seven arrested after RCMP drug bust late Tuesday in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP have arrested seven individuals for a variety of drug-related offences after a drug bust Tuesday night.

On March 27, at around 11:25 p.m. the Williams Lake RCMP say the General Duty and Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

The individuals were arrested under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act for offenses related to possession, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP also seized what they suspect to be cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroine, as well as a sum of cash, and various weapons including a taser and handgun replica, police said.

While names are not being released pending charge approval by Crown Counsel, three of the arrested suspects remain in custody.

“The targeting of offenders believed to be entrenched in the drug trade trafficking and in possession of prohibited weapons remains a priority of the Crime Reduction Unit to enhance public safety,” said Officer in Charge, Insp. Jeff Pelley in a release.