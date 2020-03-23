Service BC offices remain open across the province with measures in place to ensure social distancing. Residents are encouraged to use online services. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

Service BC offices will remain open across the province with reception areas modified to support social distancing and the first hour of business set aside for vulnerable citizens as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.

Seniors and people who have underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems — will now receive priority service by calling their local Service BC centre to make an appointment, the Ministry of Citizens’ Services noted Monday, adding many government organizations are modifying their face-to-face supports due to the pandemic.

A full list of available services at each Service BC centre is available online, along with information on hours of operation at each site.

Read more: COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

In addition to physical offices around the province, Service BC supports citizens through online, telephone and text channels, the ministry noted.

People are asked to call a Service BC centre, rather than coming in to an office, if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including coughing, shortness of breath and fever; if they have a sick family member or have been around someone who is sick; and/or if they have not yet completed the 14-day isolation period after traveling abroad.

Adapting its approach will help Service BC support its employees, while also ensuring that citizens throughout B.C. – especially those most vulnerable – continue to have access to the core services they need most.

Citizens can get help and access government services through Service BC’s Provincial Contact Centre from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific time), Monday to Friday (except statutory holidays) by Phone (toll-free) – 1 800 663-7867 (available in 110 languages), by SMS text – 604 660-6421 (English only) and by telephone device for the deaf – 711

New non-medical COVID-19 telephone and text lines help people connect to community supports, as well as programs and services from the provincial and federal governments. These options are available from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week by phone (toll-free) – 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319) (available in 110 languages) or by SMS text – 604 603-0300 (English only).

Read more: Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusServices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau announces new flights to Peru, Americas to repatriate stranded Canadians
Next story
Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Animal Care Hospital of Williams Lake cancels elective procedures, adopts social distancing measures

Anyone needing services needs to phone the clinic ahead

A letter from Williams Lake doctors on COVID-19: ‘Lives depend on your actions now’

This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime.

Salvation Army Williams Lake moves to food services from truck, hamper deliveries

For now the breakfast program is suspended, food hampers will be delivered

Nuxalk Nation, Central Coast Regional District declare local state of emergency in response to COVID-19

The aim is to restrict all non-essential travel into the community

Positive COVID-19 case from Kamloops Sportsmans curling bonspiel

Attendees should notify anybody with whom they have interacted since

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Thousands laid off as airlines struggle with COVID-19 cancellations, travel bans

Some airlines say they will hire back workers after the crisis subsides

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Games in 2020, asks for one-year postponement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25

Most Read