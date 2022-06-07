A map was tweeted by Drive BC at 4:47 p.m. Monday, June 6, regarding a collision that brought traffic on Hwy. 3 east of Sparwood to a halt for over four hours. (Courtesy Drive BC)

‘Serious collision’ on Hwy. 3 near Sparwood leaves three dead

The incident is under investigation from the Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service

A head-on collision east of Sparwood claimed three lives on Monday (June 6).

The collision was between Sparwood and the B.C.-Alberta border on Hwy. 3 and is under investigation according to the Elk Valley RCMP.

“On June 6, 2022 just after 2:30 p.m. Elk Valley RCMP and Sparwood Fire Rescue responded to a serious collision on the Crowsnest Hwy 3 east of Sparwood BC,” said BC RCMP division media relations officer Sgt. Chris Manseau.

According to police, a westbound SUV was attempting to pass other vehicles when it collided head-on with an eastbound commercial tractor trailer.

“The collision flipped the white full-sized SUV, which then caught fire almost immediately,” Manseau said.

“Quick acting witnesses on scene rescued the commercial truck driver from his vehicle before the fire quickly consumed both the vehicles. The SUV was later determined to have three deceased occupants in it.”

The Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate this collision.

