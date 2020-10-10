UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel

Detours using North Star Road will keep traffic flowing around the collision site.

A person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel, according to police.

Sgt. Richard Weseen confirmed one person was declared deceased at the scene, with five taken to hospital.

The collision took place on the overpass above North Star Road just after 10:30 a.m., on the section of highway connecting downtown Quesnel with South Quesnel.

The crash involved at least three vehicles. A car, cube van and SUV. The driver of the SUV died.

The North District Traffic Services is investigating.

Weseen said the overpass will be closed for several hours, with traffic flowing through detours in both directions.

Original Story:

Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel on Saturday, Oct. 10.

One person is in serious condition according to Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP.

The collision took place on the overpass above North Star Road just after 10:30 a.m., on the section of highway connecting downtown Quesnel with South Quesnel.

He said the overpass would be closed for several hours, but traffic will still be able to flow through a detour.

Traffic was backed up all the way to the Quesnel museum.

At least three vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The scene was attended by fire, ambulance, and police, who assisted people while trying to stay warm in cold, rainy weather.

PHOTOS: Quesnel Fire Department extinguishes truck fire

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Just Posted

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel

Detours using North Star Road will keep traffic flowing around the collision site.

BC VOTES 2020: Q&A with five Cariboo-Chilcotin candidates

We asked each candidate to answer two questions

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: Keeping fire safe in the kitchen

Joan Flaspohler encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme

Pet owner grieving after ranch dog shot and killed

‘I’m going to miss her’

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Most Read