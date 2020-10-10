UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel

Detours using North Star Road will keep traffic flowing around the collision site.

A person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel, according to police.

Sgt. Richard Weseen confirmed one person was declared deceased at the scene, with five taken to hospital.

The collision took place on the overpass above North Star Road just after 10:30 a.m., on the section of highway connecting downtown Quesnel with South Quesnel.

The crash involved at least three vehicles. A car, cube van and SUV. The driver of the SUV died.

The North District Traffic Services is investigating.

Weseen said the overpass will be closed for several hours, with traffic flowing through detours in both directions.

Original Story:

Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel on Saturday, Oct. 10.

One person is in serious condition according to Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP.

The collision took place on the overpass above North Star Road just after 10:30 a.m., on the section of highway connecting downtown Quesnel with South Quesnel.

He said the overpass would be closed for several hours, but traffic will still be able to flow through a detour.

Traffic was backed up all the way to the Quesnel museum.

At least three vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The scene was attended by fire, ambulance, and police, who assisted people while trying to stay warm in cold, rainy weather.

