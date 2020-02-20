UPDATE: Highway 97 remains closed south of Prince George

A “serious collision” has shut down Highway 97 in both directions just south of Prince George. (Observer File Photo)

Update 11:40am:

An update on the DriveBC website states that the estimated time for the highway to re-open and regular traffic to resume is 8pm. The next update from DriveBC is scheduled for 2:30pm.

Original Story:

Highway 97 is closed in both directions south of Prince George this morning as police respond to a serious collision.

According to a press release from the Prince George RCMP, emergency services are currently on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision between Patterson Road East and Courval Road, south of Prince George.

“The highway is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours,” says the release from RCMP Cpl. Craig Douglass. “Further updates will be provided as they become available.”

The DriveBC website states there is currently no detour available, and their next update will be at 11:30 a.m.

