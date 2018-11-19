Sentencing of Guy Williams Smith in the manslaughter death of Gary Price has been set for Dec. 14 in Williams Lake Supreme Court. (Tribune file photo)

Sentencing of Guy Smith set for Dec. 14 in death of Gary Price

A sentencing date for Guy William Smith has been set for Dec. 14 in Williams Lake Supreme Court

A sentencing date for Guy William Smith has been set for Dec. 14 in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

On July 3, 2018 Judge Marguerite Church found Smith guilty of manslaughter and interference with a dead body in relation to the death of Likely resident Gary Price five years ago.

The trail saw 60 witnesses called over a seven-week-long trial.

READ MORE: Guy Smith convicted of manslaughter

Price was 60 at the time of his death. His family first reported him missing on March 3, 2013.

His body was discovered in September of 2014 inside a well on a private property in Likely following the Mount Polley Mine breach.

The trial was delayed last summer due to the 2017 wildfires and at one point adjourned to Prince George to be heard there.

Smith, meanwhile, remains in custody.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Union offers support following B.C. mine death
Next story
Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Just Posted

Sentencing of Guy Smith set for Dec. 14 in death of Gary Price

A sentencing date for Guy William Smith has been set for Dec. 14 in Williams Lake Supreme Court

VIDEO: Retired Williams Lake couple combine exercise with keeping the road litter free

Roger and Sylvia Hlina can be seen with garbage bag in hand on any given day of the week

Falcons cross-country runners get zone, provincial experience

The Lake City Falcons cross-country running was busy getting its paces in this fall

Williams Lake Bantam Female T-wolves claw to silver at Kamloops rep tourney

Timberwolves win silver at Kamloops Bantam Female Rep Tournament

Web poll: When is too soon, or too late, to break out the Christmas decorations?

When do you start your Christmas decorating?

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Canadian Armed Forces to change approach to sexual assault investigations

New program aimed at a more open and transparent process, will consult with civilians, health and law professionals

Death of 38-year-old Fernie man at B.C. coal mine under investigation

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning

Breathing polluted air during pregnancy may increase odds of baby having autism: SFU study

Study looked at nearly all births in Metro Vancouver between 2004 and 2009

Bankruptcies in British Columbia on the rise

Consumer bankruptcies climbed by 6. 1 per cent in August 2018 from the same month last year.

Most Read