Sentencing of Guy Smith set for Dec. 14 in death of Gary Price

Sentencing of Guy Williams Smith in the manslaughter death of Gary Price has been set for Dec. 14 in Williams Lake Supreme Court. (Tribune file photo)

A sentencing date for Guy William Smith has been set for Dec. 14 in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

On July 3, 2018 Judge Marguerite Church found Smith guilty of manslaughter and interference with a dead body in relation to the death of Likely resident Gary Price five years ago.

The trail saw 60 witnesses called over a seven-week-long trial.

Price was 60 at the time of his death. His family first reported him missing on March 3, 2013.

His body was discovered in September of 2014 inside a well on a private property in Likely following the Mount Polley Mine breach.

The trial was delayed last summer due to the 2017 wildfires and at one point adjourned to Prince George to be heard there.

Smith, meanwhile, remains in custody.

