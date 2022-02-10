A sentencing hearing is underway in Williams Lake Supreme Court for Brent Adolph. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sentencing hearing underway in Williams Lake Supreme Court for 2016 stabbing attack

Brent Myles Adolph, 35, was originally charged with attempted murder

A sentencing hearing is underway in B.C. Supreme Court for a man charged in a stabbing in Williams Lake almost six years ago.

Brent Myles Adolph, 35, was originally charged with attempted murder but in August 2021 pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Two days have been set aside for the hearing, which began Thursday, Feb. 10. Justice Margot Fleming is presiding.

Due to COVID-19 protocols capacity in the courtroom is limited and at first was being broadcasted through close circuit TV to an additional courtroom to allow for more people to attend. Other people are tuned in through the internet.

The 32-year-old victim read an impact statement to the court, in which he outlined the physical, emotional and mental repercussions of the incident.

The Crown also read highlights from the victim impact statement submitted by the victim’s mother.

On Sunday, May 15, 2016, RCMP said they were called to the scene at 1:52 a.m. at the corner of Broadway Avenue South and Lakeview Crescent, near the Overlander Pub where the victim was violently stabbed multiple times. He was flown out of the community for further medical treatment.

