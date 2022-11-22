Sentencing hearing begins for Alberta man who admitted to murdering woman, toddler

Police has issued a warning about Robert Major being released into the community

Robert Major is shown in an undated handout photo provided by the Edmonton Police Service. He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her son, Noah McConnell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service

Robert Major is shown in an undated handout photo provided by the Edmonton Police Service. He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her son, Noah McConnell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service

A sentencing hearing has started for a man who admitted to killing a woman and her 16-month-old son in western Alberta.

Robert Major pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, who was 24, and her son, Noah McConnell.

Busch and her son were found dead in an apartment complex in Hinton, about 250 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Sept. 17, 2021.

The woman and her partner had moved into an apartment next to Major’s three weeks earlier.

Busch’s father was the first to read out what are expected to be at least 20 victim impact statements submitted at the hearing.

Stuart Busch says he battles with nightmares and is forever haunted by the image of his daughter and grandson being killed “at the hands of a monster.”

“It frightens me to the bone that these people live among us,” he said of Major.

Parole Board of Canada documents show Major, a registered sex offender, was sentenced to almost four years for an offence in 2012, in which he took a toddler from a babysitter’s care for an unsupervised walk and sexually assaulted the child.

Edmonton police later issued a warning about Major being released into the community, warning there was a chance he could harm “a female, including children.”

The Crown has said it isn’t known how Mchale Busch ended up in Major’s apartment, but that is where he sexually assaulted her, strangled her and mutilated her body.

Court heard Major then suffocated the child by stuffing a sock in his mouth and putting a plastic bag over his head.

RELATED: Alberta man pleads guilty to killing woman and her 16-month-old son

AlbertaLaw and justicemurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No jail time for man who tried to steal farm equipment from B.C. flood victim
Next story
Vancouver teen charged following armed entry into downtown rooming house

Just Posted

Ray Hornby was one of the dedicated volunteers at Scout Island helping to construct the new boardwalk for the Willow Trail on Nov. 15, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Scout Island’s Willow Trail boardwalk rebuild underway in Williams Lake

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage regarding the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website. (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigates circumstances around Williams Lake RCMP in-custody incident

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions in B.C. (file photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for Cariboo, North Thompson regions

Wolfe Road was blocked off Dec. 19, 2018 while RCMP investigated suspicious murder. (100 MIle House Free Press file photo)
Jury selection underway in Williams Lake for second degree murder trial of Lone Butte man